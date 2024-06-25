RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders owned about 0.11% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PYLD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 307,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,614. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

