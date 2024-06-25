RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 354 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $24.06 on Tuesday, hitting $818.04. The company had a trading volume of 975,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,251. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $876.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $748.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

