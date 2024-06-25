RMR Wealth Builders Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.85. 1,251,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

