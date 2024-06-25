RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $723,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 193.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. 2,618,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,945. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

