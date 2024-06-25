RMR Wealth Builders Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. 10,133,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

