RMR Wealth Builders Purchases New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,548. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

