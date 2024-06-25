RMR Wealth Builders Purchases New Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after purchasing an additional 212,218 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,950,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

