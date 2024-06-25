Robert Craig Owen Sells 3,319 Shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $35,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,110.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Craig Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Robert Craig Owen sold 5,719 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $61,536.44.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Craig Owen sold 12,286 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $134,900.28.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Robert Craig Owen sold 5,127 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $65,881.95.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

PROP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 104,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). On average, research analysts anticipate that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

