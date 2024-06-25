Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of HOOD opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,486,733 shares of company stock worth $28,618,091. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

