Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $10.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 326,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,237,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 108,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,229. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

