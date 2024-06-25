Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

AEYE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioEye currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

AudioEye Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $206.14 million, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.18.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

