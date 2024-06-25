Roth Mkm Trims Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Target Price to $59.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $70.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 122.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

