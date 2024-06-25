Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,125 ($14.27) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.87) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Grid

National Grid Trading Down 1.1 %

About National Grid

LON NG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 888.80 ($11.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,454,507 shares. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 889.40 ($11.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.53). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 993.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,481.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29.

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.