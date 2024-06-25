Russell Douglas Lawlar Sells 11,679 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,461,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.12. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 938,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,433,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

