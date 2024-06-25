RXO (NYSE:RXO) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.26

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 242302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. RXO’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,593,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,955,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,128,060 shares of company stock worth $22,099,090. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in RXO by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 452,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 72,988 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 818,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

