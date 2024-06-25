Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $48.57.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

