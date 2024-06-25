Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FNDF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

