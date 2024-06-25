Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 851,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 557,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.86.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.