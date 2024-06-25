Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,939 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $54,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,614,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $317,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. 192,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,594. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

