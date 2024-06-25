Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,345,000 after purchasing an additional 835,214 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,313. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

