Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.32% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 25,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

