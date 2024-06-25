Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.46.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

