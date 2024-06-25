Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. 527,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,602. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.