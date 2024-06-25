Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.74. 2,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Scor Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Scor Se will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Scor Increases Dividend
About Scor
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
