Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.74. 2,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Scor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Scor Se will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Scor Increases Dividend

About Scor

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Scor’s previous dividend of $0.11. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Articles

