Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 64.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 162.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 9.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 91,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,804. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.