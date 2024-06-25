Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Decreased by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,979 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 6.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,168,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,284,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after buying an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

SHOP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.29. 862,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

