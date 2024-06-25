Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $270.19 million and $5.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,990.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.42 or 0.00634529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00115214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00264662 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00073598 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,570,645,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,542,422,637 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.