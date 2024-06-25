Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Down 0.8%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$40.99 and last traded at C$40.99. 4,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 43,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -16.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.99.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

