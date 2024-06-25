Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 78000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.

