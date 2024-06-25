SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,366,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

