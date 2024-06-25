Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWBI

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $14.65 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $675.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $237,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.