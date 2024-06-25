Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.42. 2,995,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.63 and a 200-day moving average of $327.61. The company has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

