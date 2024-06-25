Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.3% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 110,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,066,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,269,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

