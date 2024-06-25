Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $172.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,795 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.