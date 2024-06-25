Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $102.04. 5,162,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,776. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

