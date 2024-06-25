Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 254.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.19. The stock has a market cap of $402.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

