Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,536 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.30. 2,119,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,942. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

