Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.77 on Tuesday, hitting $187.35. The stock had a trading volume of 63,561,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,511,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.25.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

