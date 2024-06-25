Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 3,360 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gladstone Investment worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,455,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GAIN. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 81,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $513.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 97.71% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

