Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of SFST stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. 16,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,080. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $218.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $48,419.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,963 shares of company stock worth $110,306. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 36.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

