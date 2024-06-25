Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSI

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $798.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.