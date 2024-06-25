Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

