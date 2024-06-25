Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. 2,228,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

