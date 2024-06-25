Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,423,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $377,205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,909,000 after buying an additional 235,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. 6,576,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,492. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

