Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $16.14 on Tuesday, hitting $843.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,601. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.08 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $836.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $732.82.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

