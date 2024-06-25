Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 740,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 467,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 283,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,654,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after buying an additional 126,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 34,075,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,867,492. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

