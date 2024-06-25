Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $672.41. 2,276,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $289.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

