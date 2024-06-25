Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.74. The company had a trading volume of 587,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,675. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

