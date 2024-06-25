Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,948 shares of company stock worth $199,910. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. 1,656,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,634. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

