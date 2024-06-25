Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDE. Cormark upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of SDE opened at C$4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$710.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$4.99.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 154.30% and a return on equity of 58.05%. The business had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3500432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

